Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
5112 W. Washington
Chicago, IL
Wake
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
5112 W. Washington
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
5112 W. Washington
Chicago, IL
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Hillside, IL
Julius Nelson Obituary
Nelson, Julius D. Age 70, of Chicago, passed away on Monday. Beloved husband of Waldretta C. Nelson, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Julius retired from the Chicago Police Department with over 20 years of service in the 11th, 15th, and 25th Police Districts. Julius led youth programs all over the Westside including activities with Chicago Police Explorers and Resurrection Church. Visitation Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church 5112 W. Washington, Chicago, IL 60644 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Wake at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois directly following the Funeral Mass.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 20, 2019
