Ellis, Julius R. Age 101, of Morton Grove and formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Lillian "Lakey" Ellis; loving father of Sharon and the late Susan; loving brother of Betty Levin and the late Isadore "Izzy" (the late Faye) Ellis; fond brother-in-law of the late Aaron and Anne Schulman; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m.,Friday, February 22, 2019, at Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For info:847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019