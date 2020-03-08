Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Chicago Botanic Garden in Nichols Hall
1000 Lake Cook Rd
Glencoe, IL
View Map
Julie Phelps Obituary
Phelps, Julie Bodeen Age 62, of Evanston, IL, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 26th, surrounded by her husband and her loving family. She is the beloved wife of Andy Phelps, and the loving sister of Debbie (Jeff Calhoun), Michael Bodeen, and Susan Bodeen; she is the dear aunt of fourteen and grand-aunt of six. She is a caring and thoughtful friend to many. Julie graduated with a B.A. from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an M.A. and other advanced study from National Louis University. Julie had a passion for all things French. She studied in France as a young woman and spoke the language fluently. She was a past member of the Woman's Board of the Alliance Française de Chicago. Her profession was as a schoolteacher, primarily teaching French, later becoming a junior high assistant principal. She held positions at Winkelman School (Glenview), Field Middle School (Northbrook), Maple School (Northbrook) and Daniel Wright Junior High School (Lincolnshire). She loved children and had a great rapport with her students. Julie's exuberant smile and joyful laugh were her trademarks, bringing happiness to everyone around her. Her positive, glass half-full attitude, a seize-the-day mentality and remarkable inner strength led her to live her life to the fullest despite a difficult diagnosis five years ago. Andy and her family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for their great care and support of Julie. A Celebration of Julie's life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Chicago Botanic Garden, in Nichols Hall, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cancer Wellness Center, Attn: Jacqueline, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062 or Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute, Galter Pavilion, 675 N. St. Clair, 20th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020
