Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Julie Masciotra Obituary
Masciotra, Julie (nee Gall) Age 98, lifelong of the East Side, passed away on June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Julie (the late Jim) Van Curen, Deborah (Ralph, Ret. CFD) Wilson, and the late Michael Masciotra II; devoted grandmother of Linda (Dmitri) Adamopuolos, Michael Masciotra III, James Van Curen, and Jodie Masciotra; cherished great-grandmother of four. Julie is the last surviving member of the Gall Family, retired employee of Chicago Board of Elections, and former cashier of Foremost Liquors. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, to St. Francis de Sales Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Funeral info: (773) 731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019
