|
|
Brongel, Julie A. (nee Gass) Age 61. Beloved fiancee of Kenneth Duleba; devoted mother of Jeremy Brongel, Crystal Lettiere and Frank Lettiere; cherished grandmother of Desiree and Eric Brongel, Xavier Lettiere, and Robbie Frankum; great-grandmother of Mateo Brongel; fond sister of Robin, Rick, Paula, Annie, Joey, and George; loving daughter of Patricia Quimby. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Chapel Service Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. For info, www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2019