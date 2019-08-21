Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd.
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Julie Ann Wellisch Obituary
Wellisch, Julie Ann Julie Ann Wellisch. Beloved wife of Daniel Wellisch. Loving mother of Benjamin. Devoted daughter of Peggy and the late Burton Sharpe. Dear sister of Steven (Darin) Sharpe and the late Barry Sharpe. Fond aunt of Sam and Greg Sharpe. Cherished best friend of Stephanie Ross. Service Thursday, 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd. (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090, www.shir-hadash.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019
