Rdzak, Sr. Julia Age 91, teacher and 73-year member of Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Loving daughter of the late John and Julia (nee Barzynski) Rdzak; dear sister of Chester (Dorothy) and the late Frank, Helen, Casimir, Edward, and Fr. Stan and the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m., with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks, 801 Carillon Dr., Bartlett. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF, P. O. Box 305, Stevens Point, WI 54481, appreciated. For more information, please call (630) 289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 16, 2019