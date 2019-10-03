|
|
Flores, Julia R. (nee DeGiulio) beloved mother of David (Brandy); devoted wife of the late Gilbert; cherished grandmother of Olivia and Nicholas; loving sister of Harry (Susana), and a special aunt to many nieces and nephews; Julia was a 34-year employee of the William Wrigley company located at 3500 S. Ashland. Visitation Saturday October 5, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Chapel Service 6:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019