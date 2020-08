Angela,

I am so sorry to hear of Julia’s passing. I worked with Julia at Fashion Bed Group for many years and she always made me laugh. She was such a hard working, strong minded woman- yet one of the most kindest and caring ladies I had the pleasure of knowing. She introduced me to tea from her days at Gloria Jeans which I so enjoy today. She always talked about her “Ang” too. I’m so sorry I will not be able to attend the service. God Bless and may she Rest In Peace.

Linda Hickey

Coworker