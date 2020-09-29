1/
Juele Blankenburg
1932 - 2020
Blankenburg, Juele

Juele Marie Hughes Blankenburg, 88, of Glenview, IL, passed peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. She is survived by her children: Barton Blankenburg of Chicago, Laura (Stephen) Laughlin of Springfield, Mo., Tracy (Mark) Paul of Philo, IL; Seven grand-children: Sarah, Kathryn, Amanda, Joseph, Jacob, Rachel, and Ellen Marie; and three great-grand-children: Millicent, Meredith, and Sarah.

She was a long time educator at Oakton Community College, Lewis University, and Argosy University. She was also a docent at the Field Museum - Chicago in the Pawnee Lodge where she taught visitors about native Americans.

She attended Taft High School, Illinois Institute of Technology as an undergraduate, and completed advanced degrees at Lewis University.

She was also active in the civil rights movement and an ardent supporter of women's rights.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Field Museum at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/aZnf4w

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Juele was one of the most caring, sensitive women I have ever worked with. I cherish memories of our times together and the difference she made for so many students.
Martha Casazza
Coworker
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Phyllis Deutsch
Coworker
September 29, 2020
A woman of great compassion and strong intellect, a blessing to all those around her.
Robert Stanley
Coworker
