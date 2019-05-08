|
|
Wojciechowski, Judy C. Age 76. Beloved daughter of the late Ted and Sophie Wojciechowski (nee Kotowski); dear sister of Robert (Kathleen) Wojciechowski; fond aunt of Tammy Mitchell, Robert Wojciechowski, Wendy Stonewall, and Gina (Ronald) Guarino; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Firday 9:00 a.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., until time of service at 12:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Please sign guest book at blakelamboaklawn.com. For information, call (708) 636-1193.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019