Pollard, Judy Schneider Suddenly, age 61, at rest March 8, 2019, in Laguna Woods, CA. Loving and devoted mom of Patricia (Scott) Sillari, Kristen, and Cara; precious daughter of Betty and the late Bill Schneider; fond sister of Bill (Terry), Bob (Debbie), and the late Gerry (the late Howie) Jens; also survived by her aunt, Shirley (the late Casey) Kaluza, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens, 7402 Lake Katherine Dr., Palos Heights, with prayers at 7:00 p.m. Deacon Joseph Stalcup officiating. Colorful attire encouraged. Arrangements entrusted to Kubina-Tybor Funeral Directors, (773) 523-2191.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019