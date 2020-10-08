1/
Judy M. Selin
Selin, Judy M.

Judy M. Selin, nee Phipps. Beloved Wife of the late Rev. Lee E. Selin, former pastor of Clearing Bible Church and Summit Bible Church. Loving Mother of Eric Selin, Lisa ( fiancé John) Selin and Stephanie (Paul) Cole. Proud Grandmother of Emma, Abigail and Luke. Dear Sister of Charlie Phipps, Larry Phipps, Diane (Gary) Brown and Robin (Russell) Steele and sister-in-law of Mary Selin Neudeck. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday from 1PM until time of Service at 3 PM at Summit Bible Church. To share a memory or offer condolences please visit Judy's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Summit Bible Church
OCT
10
Service
03:00 PM
Summit Bible Church
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
