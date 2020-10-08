Selin, Judy M.
Judy M. Selin, nee Phipps. Beloved Wife of the late Rev. Lee E. Selin, former pastor of Clearing Bible Church and Summit Bible Church. Loving Mother of Eric Selin, Lisa ( fiancé John) Selin and Stephanie (Paul) Cole. Proud Grandmother of Emma, Abigail and Luke. Dear Sister of Charlie Phipps, Larry Phipps, Diane (Gary) Brown and Robin (Russell) Steele and sister-in-law of Mary Selin Neudeck. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday from 1PM until time of Service at 3 PM at Summit Bible Church. To share a memory or offer condolences please visit Judy's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com
. 708-458-0208
