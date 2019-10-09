Home

Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place
Chicago, IL
View Map
Bergman, Judson and Mary Judson Bergman, 62, and Mary Miller-Bergman, 57, of Chicago, October 3, 2019. Funeral Service Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place, Chicago, IL. Private burial Saturday, October 12, 2019, White Cemetery, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Protective Association, 1707 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614, www.jpachicago.org. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guestbook, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS, Chicago. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019
