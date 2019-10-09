|
Bergman, Judson and Mary Judson Bergman, 62, and Mary Miller-Bergman, 57, of Chicago, October 3, 2019. Funeral Service Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place, Chicago, IL. Private burial Saturday, October 12, 2019, White Cemetery, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Protective Association, 1707 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614, www.jpachicago.org. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guestbook, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS, Chicago. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019