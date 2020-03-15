Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Judith Milianti
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
1951 - 2020
Milianti, Judith Ann (nee Armstrong), age 68, formerly of Oak Lawn. Beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Tina), Tony (Kristen) and Tina (Adam) Forshey; devoted grandmother of Sarah, Nathan, Theresa, Marcus Milianti, Emery, Avett and Copeland Forshey. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. until time of service 8:00 p.m. at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to A.L.S. of Greater Chicago appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020
