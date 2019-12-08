|
Mason, Judith Ann Passed away on December 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Home in Chicago after a courageous battle with cancer. Judith was born on October 10, 1942. She is survived by her daughters Dawn (Chip) Quane, Lisa (Jerry) Self, Dian (Mickey) Betkowski; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In remembrance, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor St. Mary's Home, 2325 N Lakewood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019