I have no words. I just re-joined Facebook and requested Judy’s friendship days ago. I was looking forward to being back in touch.



Judy was my mentor teacher at Robeson my first year of teaching in 2003. We have stayed in touch throughout the years and although it has been a while since we’ve had lunch, I know she was enjoying her retirement and so happy in her relationship with Keith. I’m so sorry she is gone.



Judy taught me so much about teaching and about life. I still remember a lot of the things she told me, like sometimes the best thing that’s happened to a kid that day is you walking through the door. She taught me to be consistent and fair but also to have a heart with my students. I have not forgotten, and I am still a CPS English teacher. I often think of myself as following in her footsteps- doing 34 years “the hard way” as she used to say.



Judy knew how to live. She loved good food, good drinks, and travel. She was so good to the people in her life and she was a loyal and trusted friend. She told me her father taught her that you should be able to buy a car in cash by the time you’re 40- and I have kept that piece of financial wisdom in my mind ever since.



A few months ago I punctured two tires on my car and needed a tow truck. As luck would have it, the tow truck driver had been a student of Judy’s at Robeson. He spent the entire ride talking about his admiration for her. She truly made a difference in her students’ lives and they never forgot her for it. She made a difference in mine, too.



I am so sorry that it’s been so long since Judy and Iast spoke. I have a three week old baby so I cannot attend her services. However, I will be thinking of her this week, and always.

Ann Howard

Friend