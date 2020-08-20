1/
Judith L. Bungert
1949 - 2020
Bungert, Judith L.

Judith L. Bungert (née Conti), age 71, suddenly late of Tinley Park. Beloved wife of the late James J. Bungert; devoted daughter of the late Francis J. "Pennies" and Emily V. "Molly" (née Mizgata) Conti; dear friend of Keith Jodway and Patricia Hajden; kind cousin of many. Judith was an English teacher at Robeson High School in Englewood, with over 30 years of dedicated service with Chicago Public Schools. Visitation Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
AUG
22
Funeral service
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
I often heard about the happy lunch times my brother, Larry would spend with Judy, Keith and Barb. Their friendship meant the world to him. May Judy Rest In Peace. Sending my heartfelt sympathy and prayers to Keith and her family.
Marilynn Pinsky
Friend
August 20, 2020
There is so much I can say about this beautiful soul. Where do I begin? I am so shook by the news of her sudden passing. This woman was my home room and English Teacher(H) at Robeson H.S. She wanted all of her students to have the very best of her. Mrs. Bungert saw to it that you gave the best of yourself no matter your social economic status or color. She pulled out of me what no one teacher could everrrrrr do! She was a tough chick! She encouraged me, mentored me, fought for me and mothered me when she saw fit. And when it was all said and done, she sent me off into the world with her blessings. All the way to TX. She even sent me a few letters while in college to let me know she was still rooting for me. I still have those letters to this day. It was just early last week she took the time in a FB post to send me words of encouragement. This is what I will miss most about this woman! I will forever cherish the memories of this sweet angel God placed in my life. I will honor her by always paying it forward. Sleep well my friend

My condolences to her family and her love light, Mr. Keith, whom she always lifted up in admiration. May The Good Lord cover and keep you.

Melinda
Melinda Buford
Student
August 20, 2020
Rest in heaven
Alicia Diaz
Student
August 20, 2020
I have no words. I just re-joined Facebook and requested Judy’s friendship days ago. I was looking forward to being back in touch.

Judy was my mentor teacher at Robeson my first year of teaching in 2003. We have stayed in touch throughout the years and although it has been a while since we’ve had lunch, I know she was enjoying her retirement and so happy in her relationship with Keith. I’m so sorry she is gone.

Judy taught me so much about teaching and about life. I still remember a lot of the things she told me, like sometimes the best thing that’s happened to a kid that day is you walking through the door. She taught me to be consistent and fair but also to have a heart with my students. I have not forgotten, and I am still a CPS English teacher. I often think of myself as following in her footsteps- doing 34 years “the hard way” as she used to say.

Judy knew how to live. She loved good food, good drinks, and travel. She was so good to the people in her life and she was a loyal and trusted friend. She told me her father taught her that you should be able to buy a car in cash by the time you’re 40- and I have kept that piece of financial wisdom in my mind ever since.

A few months ago I punctured two tires on my car and needed a tow truck. As luck would have it, the tow truck driver had been a student of Judy’s at Robeson. He spent the entire ride talking about his admiration for her. She truly made a difference in her students’ lives and they never forgot her for it. She made a difference in mine, too.

I am so sorry that it’s been so long since Judy and Iast spoke. I have a three week old baby so I cannot attend her services. However, I will be thinking of her this week, and always.
Ann Howard
Friend
August 19, 2020
She was my hoomroom teacher in 1984 she was a cool teacher
Stephanie Green
Student
August 19, 2020
She didn't play with her students, I had her for Honors English and she made you earn your grade. Class of 1990. Prayers for her family & friends
Dionna Jackson-Richardson
Student
August 19, 2020
Ms. Bungert....36 years ago, you gave me a huge hug, told me that you were proud of me and wished me the best. You were a great teacher and an even greater woman. I will miss you. RIP
36 years ago, you hugged me and sent me off into the world. I will never forget you, Ms. Bungert. RIP
Wonderful Watson, CPA
Student
August 19, 2020
The sweetest lady this side of Heaven. Ms. B was an awesome educator, mentor, and friend. My heartfelt condolences to the family, and Mr. Keith, I am hugging you with my prayers.
April Love
Student
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
