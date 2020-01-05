Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Kadima Reconstructionist Community
832 32nd Ave
Seattle, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Kolokoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Kolokoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Kolokoff Obituary
Kolokoff, Judith Rawson Age 90, of Chicago, Oak Park, and Seattle, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington, after a short battle with a glioblastoma. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Judith was an amazing woman. Brilliant, strong willed, and ferociously dedicated to her work, she was a true warrior for peace and justice. For eighteen years she was the Director of an Alternative High School Learning Community in Oak Park-River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois, and for seven years she served as the Regional Director of the Pacific Northwest Region of the American Friends Service Committee in Seattle, Washington. Judith was instrumental in organizing Jewish Voice for Peace in Seattle and was a founding member of the national organization American Jews for a Just Peace. She also worked as the tour coordinator for the Refuser Solidarity Network and organized the first national tour for "Breaking the Silence." Judith was a human rights activist for 75 years. For the past 20 years her work was strongly focused on working for justice for Palestinians and for peace in Palestine and Israel. Very much loved, she will be sorely missed by a large worldwide community of friends. Judith is survived by her four children, Valerie Kolokoff, Rachel (George) Hopper, Mark (Jeannette) Kolokoff and Lisa Kolokoff; nine grandchildren, Brenna (Kevan) McCrummen, Zackary (Chandra) Gjullin, Wyatt Gjullin, Simon Kolokoff, Esther (Arsalan) Ansari, Briana (Burke) Butler, Weston Kolokoff, Maia Nowack and Ethan Nowack; six great-grandchildren, Ayla McCrummen, Sawyer McCrummen, Braxton Gjullin, Keeleigh Gjullin, Lyla Ansari and Ava Ansari; two sisters, Barbara Stone and Carol Rosofsky; and many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her beloved dog Barney. She was preceded in death by her son David Kolokoff and her parents, Emanuel and Dorothy (Friedlander) Rawson. A celebration of life will be held on February 8, 2020, at Kadima Reconstructionist Community, 832 32nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. Rabbi David Basior officiating. Join us for food, community, and remembrance from 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Services from 6:30 p.m. -8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Judith, please consider a donation to the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace & Justice: https://rachelcorriefoundation.org
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -