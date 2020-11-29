Olk, Judith Kavanagh
Judith Kavanagh Olk, age 80, of Northfield, IL. Beloved mother of Julie (Steve) Ehrlich, Jill (Russell) Platt, and Tom (Kasey) Olk. Loving grandmother of Daniel and William Ehrlich; Henry Platt; Maggie, Lilly, Bridget, and Tommy Olk. Dear sister of Joan (the late Jim) Carney, the late Frank (Nancy) Kavanagh, and the late Billy Kavanagh.
A Funeral Mass will be held privately. Interment private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 West Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.
