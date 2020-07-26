1/
Judith J. Lehman
Lehman, Judith J. Judith J. Lehman passed away on July 23, 2020, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Illinois with her family by her side. Judith was born on June 27, 1941, to the late Harold and Ruth (Reineke) Janks. She graduated from Fenton High School in Bensenville, IL. She was employed as Secretary/Treasurer for the family business, A-Special Electric for over 30 years. She traveled often and her favorite destination was the Bahamas. Judy's biggest passion, however, was spending time with her family. Some of her favorite moments in life were hosting holiday celebrations with her children and grandchildren. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Robert A. Lehman of Addison, IL; two children, Rob (Holly) Lehman and Amanda (Kurt) Kubiet; three grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher and Mia; her brother Harold (Gay) Janks and four pets, Trixie, Manny, Cubby and Bear. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue, PO Box 1473, Lombard, IL 60148. A visitation is scheduled at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Rd., Wood Dale, IL 60191 on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. A Funeral ceremony will take place on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mount Emblem Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
27
Funeral
02:00 PM
Mount Emblem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
(630) 766-3232
