Engel, Judith "Judy" Aged 74, passed away on October 5th in Sonoma County, California. Judy is the daughter of Robert K. and Eva Leah Berman Engel, and she is survived by her brother, Bob Engel, his wife, Pat, and Judy's nephew, David Engel, and niece, Leah Engel. Judy was an avid amateur singer with a special love for Broadway tunes, Cole Porter, Gershwin, and anything Ella Fitzgerald. In the 1970s, she served on the board of the Old Town School of Folk Music. Judy often shared her apartment with cats, and volunteered at PAWS Chicago. Donations to the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus or PAWS Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019