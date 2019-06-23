Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Judith Drumm Obituary
Drumm, Judith J. (nee Haselberger) Age 67, of Oak Forest. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence D. Drumm; loving mother of Laura (Josh) Bonkowski and Nancy (Brandon Shirley) Drumm; cherished grandmother of Hunter and Lily Bonkowski; dearest sister of Diane (Mike) Matt, and Carol (Robert) Pytlik. Judith loved sewing, quilting, and her grandchildren. Funeral Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, to St. Damian Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. For information, call (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019
