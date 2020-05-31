Drenthe, Judith M. Of Frisco, Texas passed away on May 19, 2020. Born October 3, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Arthur Anderson. Survived by children, Pamela Drenthe, Dawn Drenthe, Scott (Erin) Drenthe, Jill (Lance) Dalton, Elizabeth (Michael) Collier; brothers, Kevin (Mary Jane) Anderson and Arthur (Cindy) Anderson; and grandchildren, Tiffany, Alex, Jacob, Ally, Ty, and Trevor. She graduated from Evangelical Hospital in 1963 with a nursing degree. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website: www.teddickeywestfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.