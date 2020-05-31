Judith Drenthe
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drenthe, Judith M. Of Frisco, Texas passed away on May 19, 2020. Born October 3, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Arthur Anderson. Survived by children, Pamela Drenthe, Dawn Drenthe, Scott (Erin) Drenthe, Jill (Lance) Dalton, Elizabeth (Michael) Collier; brothers, Kevin (Mary Jane) Anderson and Arthur (Cindy) Anderson; and grandchildren, Tiffany, Alex, Jacob, Ally, Ty, and Trevor. She graduated from Evangelical Hospital in 1963 with a nursing degree. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website: www.teddickeywestfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home
7990 Geo Bush Turnpike
Dallas, TX 75252
9724076070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved