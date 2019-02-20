Home

Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pancratius Church
Judith Corona Obituary
Corona, Judith "Judy" A. (nee Rycyzyn) Beloved wife of John; loving mother to Edward, Ronald, and Monique (Robert) Roichek; beloved grandma Judy; loving sister of Gary (Teri) Rycyzyn; loving aunt of Darren Rycyzyn and Beth (Tobi) Clark; "aunt" and friend to many. Funeral Friday, February 22, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from Szykowny Funeral Home, Jonathan F. Siedlecki, Director, 4901 S. Archer Ave., at Szykowny Blvd., to St. Pancratius Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment, Resurrection Cemetary. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Sykowny Funeral Home. (773) 735-7521. Email [email protected]
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
