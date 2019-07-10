Home

Judith COleman

Judith COleman


1944 - 2019
Judith COleman Obituary
Coleman, Judith Galloway 1944 - 2019. Wife of the late Elston Coleman, Jr. Hyde Park resident and retired Olive-Harvey College administrator, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia. She will be sadly missed by her community, family and friends. Funeral services are Friday, July 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at St. James A.M.E. Church, 9256 S. Lafayette Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620. Viewing Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at AA Rayner Funeral Home, 318 E. 71st Street, Chicago, IL, [email protected], 1-773-846-6133.
