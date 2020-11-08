Citta, Judith "Judi"
Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Sam (Patsy) Vainisi, Barb Vainisi, Gina (Dana) Viviano and Bob Vainisi; beloved daughter of the late Charles(the late Dorothy) Fuerst; fond grandmother of Michael, Samantha, Zachary and Anthony; dear sister of Jean McNamara, Shirley (Dave) Ingram and the late Salvator Floramo; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; dearest friend to Nancy Ferro. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 7240 W. 57th St, Summit, IL 60501. Interment Private. For more information 312-225-8500.
