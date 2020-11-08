1/1
Judith "Judi" Citta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Citta, Judith "Judi"

Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Sam (Patsy) Vainisi, Barb Vainisi, Gina (Dana) Viviano and Bob Vainisi; beloved daughter of the late Charles(the late Dorothy) Fuerst; fond grandmother of Michael, Samantha, Zachary and Anthony; dear sister of Jean McNamara, Shirley (Dave) Ingram and the late Salvator Floramo; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; dearest friend to Nancy Ferro. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 7240 W. 57th St, Summit, IL 60501. Interment Private. For more information 312-225-8500.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved