Judith C. Pavlat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pavlat, Judith C. (nee Varchulik) Beloved wife of the late James R. Pavlat. Loving mother of James Scott (Tracy) Pavlat and Linda (Euan) Smart. Cherished grandmother of Jason ( Emilie Breton) Pavlat, Sydney (David) Sumski, Geoff Smart and Greg (Kennedy) Smart and Gillian Smart. Great-grandmother of Owen and Ainsley Szumski, Magnolia and Alyssa Smart. Dear sister-in-law of Jackie Michaels. Judith will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Services were private. A Celebration of Judith's life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Judith's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved