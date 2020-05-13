Pavlat, Judith C. (nee Varchulik) Beloved wife of the late James R. Pavlat. Loving mother of James Scott (Tracy) Pavlat and Linda (Euan) Smart. Cherished grandmother of Jason ( Emilie Breton) Pavlat, Sydney (David) Sumski, Geoff Smart and Greg (Kennedy) Smart and Gillian Smart. Great-grandmother of Owen and Ainsley Szumski, Magnolia and Alyssa Smart. Dear sister-in-law of Jackie Michaels. Judith will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Services were private. A Celebration of Judith's life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Judith's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2020.