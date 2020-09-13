Hash, Judith A.
Judith A. Hash, nee Von Thaden; Loving wife of the late Raymond C. Hash, Sr.; Dear mother of Julianne (Leon) Mendez, Janette (the late Dale) Hiatt and Raymond C. Jr. (Lisa) Hash; Proud Grandma of Erica Mendez (Kyle Knepp), Tony Mendez, Raymond J. Hash, Kayla Rae Hiatt and Danny Mendez; Cherished G.G. of Mackenzie Knepp; Beloved sister of Patricia (the late Russell) Francis, John (Susan) Von Thaden and the late Geraldine James; Visitation Tuesday, 9/15/2020, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral and Interment Private; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com