1/
Judith A. Hash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hash, Judith A.

Judith A. Hash, nee Von Thaden; Loving wife of the late Raymond C. Hash, Sr.; Dear mother of Julianne (Leon) Mendez, Janette (the late Dale) Hiatt and Raymond C. Jr. (Lisa) Hash; Proud Grandma of Erica Mendez (Kyle Knepp), Tony Mendez, Raymond J. Hash, Kayla Rae Hiatt and Danny Mendez; Cherished G.G. of Mackenzie Knepp; Beloved sister of Patricia (the late Russell) Francis, John (Susan) Von Thaden and the late Geraldine James; Visitation Tuesday, 9/15/2020, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral and Interment Private; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved