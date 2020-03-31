|
Gibson, Juanita Meyer (1935-2020) A Life Well-Lived Juanita Meyer Gibson, 84, entered into eternal rest on March 9, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late John and Erma McCloud of Union City, Tennessee. Juanita received her early education during her formative years in Union City, and she later migrated to Chicago where she attended Hyde Park High School and Roosevelt University. Her career experiences included modeling for Ebony and Jet magazines (pioneer publications for African American news, culture and entertainment); teaching business classes for City Colleges; and working as a Human Resources Manager for Borg Warner. Juanita's entrepreneurial spirit and love and care for others was the impetus for her opening a gift shop in St. Bernard's Hospital and later The Retreat, a respite-care facility in the South Shore area, where families would be assured their loved ones received the best of care. She had extraordinary culinary skills, specializing in southern cuisine, that did not go unnoticed and inspired her sons, John and Hank Meyer, owners of Chicago's BJ's Market and Bakery. She loved entertaining and hosting lavish dinner parties. Juanita will be remembered for her benevolence, elegance and compassion. She was a guiding light and influencer to many people with her in-depth knowledge of innumerable subjects that she gladly shared. She cherished the special bond she had with her only daughter, Kimberly, a Chicago psychiatrist, and her two sons, Hank and John. She was married to Henry Meyer, Jr and later to Robert Gibson. Juanita will be greatly missed by her children: Hank (Janae), Kimberly and John Meyer; brother, Kinnie McCloud; grandchildren, Mariya , Brandon, Brianna and Christian; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linnie Payton. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2020