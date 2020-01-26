|
Barnes, Juanita (Burnel) On January 23, 2020, Juanita Barnes passed into the loving arms of her Savior. With her husband, Johnnie Barnes who preceded her in death. She was an Assemblies of God Evangelist, Pastor's wife and spiritual co-pilot. She was instrumental in the founding of the highly successful Assemblies of God Boys Program Royal Rangers. She raised two survivng children, David and Anita and leaves behind five grandchildren, Jana, Lee, Angelina, Julianna and Kestrel and three great-grandsons, Vincent, Steffen and Finley. Her remains will be placed with those of her husband in Springfield, Missouri where she and her immediate family lived most their lives. Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home, (708) 499-3223. www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020