Melendez, Juan Perez Beloved husband of the late Maria; loving father of John, Bob (Tamara), Ralph (Rosemary), Shiela (Tony) Morales, Don (Kimberly), and Reyes I. (Michael) Plachy; fond grandpa of Joe, Christopher, Anthony, Jeremy, Justin, Hilary, Danielle, Michael, Ryan, Nicholas, Nathan, and Antonio; great-grandpa of Samantha, Julian, Carter, Caleb, Jayden, Nolan, McKenzie, Lincoln, Leila, and Lorenzo; dear brother of nine sisters and three brothers; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Service Friday 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Barbara Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For info, (312) 225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019