Sepulveda, Juan M
Juan M. Sepulveda (1922-2019), sleep softly beloved Dad, and Beloved Mom Maria T. Sepulveda (1931-2009); married 61 years on Earth. Dad & Mom are now Together a decade later. Beloved Parents, gave me a beautiful wonderful memory filled life, taught me how to Respect All, Love, Be Joyous, Pay It Back and Live each day to the fullest. This is not an ending, but is actually the beginning of your "New Birth, New Life; into Eternity". You are always in our Prayers, and thoughts; for we will all pass this Road one day. We will meet again. We carry a part of our beloved Mother & Father in our hearts & memories. Beloved Dad, "Your Wings Were Ready but My Heart was not! Vaya Con Dios. Love always; your daughter Evangeline Sepulveda-Diaz, Granddaughter Dayna Diaz, Great Granddaughter Isabelle, Your legacies. Your Son In Law, my partner of 32+ years of Wedded Bliss, Gilbert Diaz.
