|
|
Weber, Joyce S. Age 87. Loving mother of Rick Gurolnick, Robin Bruscato and Robert (Jeanette) Gurolnick. Proud grandmother of David and Roberta Gurolnick, Nicholas Bruscato, Anna, Michael and Caleb Gurolnick. Dear sister of the late Burton J. Weber. Service Sunday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.chicago-botanic.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019