Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Weber

Obituary Condolences

Weber, Joyce S. Age 87. Loving mother of Rick Gurolnick, Robin Bruscato and Robert (Jeanette) Gurolnick. Proud grandmother of David and Roberta Gurolnick, Nicholas Bruscato, Anna, Michael and Caleb Gurolnick. Dear sister of the late Burton J. Weber. Service Sunday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.chicago-botanic.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now