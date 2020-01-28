Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Joyce Stalmack Obituary
Stalmack, Joyce A. (nee Mallary), Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Lisa (Juan) Serrano, Jennifer (Jason) Vacha, and Melissa; cherished Nana of seven; dear sister of Rose Ann Mallary, Robert (MaryAnn), William, Diane (the late Fred) Heller, and Dorothy (Tony) Rodriguez; step-brother Thomas (Marylyn) Mallary; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, January 29th, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, January 30th, at 10:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, Il. 60459 to St. Symphorosa Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment private. For Funeral Info: 708-636-2320
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020
