Joyce M. Wilkos
Wilkos, Joyce M. Joyce M. Wilkos; beloved mother of Debra D. Wilkos; devoted daughter of the late George and Ruth Wilkosky; dear sister of the late George Wilkosky, Jr.; dearest best friend of Patricia Green; caring tortoise mom of Holly and Lily; cherished cat mom of the late Natasha, Chan, Violette and KK. Joyce retired as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Specialist for Metra and sat on a citywide council for DBE certification. She was a longtime member of Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden. Joyce was also a supporter of wildlife preservation and animal rescue organizations, and a lifelong horticulturist. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, (708) 429-3200. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
