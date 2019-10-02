|
Smith, Joyce M. (nee Studenroth), age 79; beloved wife of the late Peter Smith; loving mother of Michael (the late Ruth Ann), Steven and Mark (Kimberly); dearest grandmother of Mark, Bradley, Katlyn and Peter; devoted daughter of LaVerne and the late Clarence Studenroth; cherished sister of the late Kenneth (Kathy) Studenroth; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired longtime employee of Talman Bank. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park. Interment Bethania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , 55 W. Wacker Dr. Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019