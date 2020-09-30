Glynn, Joyce M.
Joyce M. Glynn (nee Stefanczyk), Age 81, Born into Eternal Life on September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. "Neil" Glynn. Loving mother of Jim (Pam), and Coreen Glynn. Proud grandmother of Justin, Jerry, and Emma. Dear great-grandmother of Leland. Fond sister of Elaine Drinan, and the late Robert and Ronald Stefanczyk. Devoted sister-in-law of the late Jeanne (Thomas) Stevens, Brian (Mary Beth), the late Betty (the late Peter) Foote, the late Mary Quinn, the late Thomas (the late Nannette), and the late William Glynn. In accordance with the wishes of the family, a memorial mass at Christ the King Church will be announced for a later date.
