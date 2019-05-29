|
Borre, Joyce M. (nee Finke) Age 80, of Morton Grove. Beloved wife of the late Donald L.; loving mother of Christine (Ken) Ugel, Ken (Karen), and Michael (Sonya); dear grandmother of Kenny, Courtney, Caity, Julie (Emily), Kevin, Megan, and Mandy; fond sister of Marilyn (Dan) Hogan. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., to St. Martha Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or the , 215 Illinois St., #1C, Chicago, IL 60654 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019