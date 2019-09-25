|
|
Balasz, Joyce M. Age 69, of Oak Forest, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019. She is the loving wife of Frank Balasz for 48 years; cherished mother to the late Jeffrey; Scott, Tim and Julie (Christopher) McIntire; proud grandmother to Alexis and Connor McIntire; devoted daughter to the late John "Poppy" and Mary Milos; beloved sister to the late Jackie Milos, the late Billy (Miriam) Milos, Dottie (Richard) Graf, and Jim Milos; Aunt Joyce to many. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, (4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Damien Catholic Church, 5250 155th St., Oak Forest, IL 60452). Private family burial will take place at later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019