Chesser, Josephine A. (nee Piazza) Beloved wife of the late Jerald; loving mother of Robert (Mary) Chesser, Thomas Chesser, James Chesser, and Edward (Donna) Chesser; proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Sandra Wilke, the late Sarah Ruggiero, the late Constance Sabo, and the late Sylvia Roberto; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Funeral Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Joseph Church for an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Entombment is Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Josephine's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019