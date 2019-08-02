|
|
Bowler, Joshua Thomas Of Glen Ellyn, IL, passed peacefully from this earth in the early hours of Sunday, July 28th, 2019, at age 44. Josh attended Glenbard West High School and the University of Illinois. He was loved by many far and wide. Cubs games and pretty ladies were his pastimes, and he was well known for orchestrating party buses and filling other people's social calendars. To properly celebrate Josh's life, a memorial will be held at the Bowler house, 593 Phillips Ave. in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Although Josh might have wanted to see us in our Rat Pack finest, we have opted to be more casual - please wear your finest Cubbie attire. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: The March of Dimes, The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, or The Spinal Cord Injury Association of Illinois. Josh leaves behind his two brothers, his sister, his mother and father, and in his own words, "This sucks."
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019