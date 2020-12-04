1/
Josephine Montes
Montes , Josephine

Josephine Montes (nee Rios) passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Paul Montes, Sr. Loving mother of Paul Montes, Jr. (Sandy), Theresa Montes (Mike Wilczynski), Lupe (Richard) Perez, Anita Urbanski, Albert (Teri) Montes, Raymond Montes and the late Margaret. Cherished grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and the late Kaitlyn Moak. Dear sister of Margarito (Rita) Rios, Irene Villafuerte, John (Sylvia) Rios, Anthony (Sally) Rios, Dolores Huante, Anna (Enrique) Rios, Robert (Benigna) Sigala and the late Sylvia (Luis) Gomez. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka, Manager), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60638. A Chapel Service will begin at 6:00 pm which will be live streamed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/RidgeFuneral/. Interment is private. Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to current COVID restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 10 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. No food will be allowed at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding. For info: Please call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
December 3, 2020
My sincere condolences to my cousins my prayers go out to you all. My memory of Aunt Josie is her always taking care of her kids, and cooking. The once is that when I had my daughter Aunt Josie said what's her name I told her. She said well she looks like an Olivia from that point on she would say where's Olivia? What's Olivia been up to? Aunt has been straight. She will be missed by many. May she Rest in Peace with Uncle Paulie at her side. Linda
Linda Montes Shippey
Family
