Montes , Josephine
Josephine Montes (nee Rios) passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Paul Montes, Sr. Loving mother of Paul Montes, Jr. (Sandy), Theresa Montes (Mike Wilczynski), Lupe (Richard) Perez, Anita Urbanski, Albert (Teri) Montes, Raymond Montes and the late Margaret. Cherished grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and the late Kaitlyn Moak. Dear sister of Margarito (Rita) Rios, Irene Villafuerte, John (Sylvia) Rios, Anthony (Sally) Rios, Dolores Huante, Anna (Enrique) Rios, Robert (Benigna) Sigala and the late Sylvia (Luis) Gomez. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka, Manager), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60638. A Chapel Service will begin at 6:00 pm which will be live streamed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/RidgeFuneral/
. Interment is private. Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to current COVID restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 10 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. No food will be allowed at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding. For info: Please call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
.
