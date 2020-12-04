My sincere condolences to my cousins my prayers go out to you all. My memory of Aunt Josie is her always taking care of her kids, and cooking. The once is that when I had my daughter Aunt Josie said what's her name I told her. She said well she looks like an Olivia from that point on she would say where's Olivia? What's Olivia been up to? Aunt has been straight. She will be missed by many. May she Rest in Peace with Uncle Paulie at her side. Linda



Linda Montes Shippey

Family