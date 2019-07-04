|
Monaco, Josephine (nee Caputo) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Michael (Barbara) and Margaret (Richard) Marcello; devoted grandmother of Julianne Monaco and Richard Michael Marcello; great-grandmother of Jenna Ann and Emma Lucia Moore; dear sister of Julia (late Dominick) Esposito, the late Margaret (Gerald) DiNella and the late Joseph Caputo; beloved daughter of the late Jennie and the late Dominick Caputo; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retiree of Motorola after 49 years of service. Funeral Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to Our Lady of the Snows Church for 9:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 4, 2019