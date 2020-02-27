|
Markowski, Josephine M. (nee Abbinanti), Beloved wife of the late Stanley D.; loving mother of Diane (Paul) Malinowski, Debbie (Mark) Hanks, Daniel (Lisa), Dawn (William) McElligott, David, the late baby Stanley and the late Dean (Anne); cherished grandma of Sam, Lisa, Kelly, Joey, Lauren (Billy), Steven, Deven, Daniel (Alexis), Brandon (Katherine), Ryan, Sean, Brian, Liam, Nicholas and Anthony; great-grandma of Aniyah, Kaylee, Karter and Cali; dear sister of Mary Jane (Igor) Naumoff and the late Martin (the late Jackie) Abbinanti; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ladislaus Church 10:30 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2020