Josephine M. Pustz, age 91, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Matteson and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020. Loving sister of Jerry (Lori) Putts, Donald (Linda) Pustz, Beverly (Louis) Gasper, the late Bernard (late Virginia) Pustz, Evelyn Gray, and Audrey (late Alvin) Port. Dearest aunt and great-aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Victoria Pustz. Jo went to work at the age of 16 for Illinois Bell Telephone Company and worked her way up the ladder from switchboard operator to clerk and eventually to a management position in Human Resources. She remained with the company for 40 years until her retirement in December of 1983. She became a member of the Indian Trails Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers of America and held the office of President several times. She was an avid roller skater in her teens and 20's and later joined both bowling and golf leagues. She was a skilled crafter in both embroidery and cross stitch. Being an active volunteer at church and with Home Helps for Seniors, she was also known as Jo Jo the clown for a number of years. You never saw a more dedicated die hard Cubs fan. She filled her 91 years with many accomplishments and good works. We will all miss her greatly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the charity of your choice
