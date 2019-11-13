Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Losurdo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Losurdo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Losurdo Obituary
Losurdo, Josephine M. (nee Zito) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Joseph DeFrancisco and the late Frank A. "Fuggles" Losurdo; loving mother of Michelle (Dominic) Pizzoferrato, Frank (Georgeann) Losurdo and the late Jerry (Cheryl) DeFrancisco; beloved daughter of the late Jerry and Lena (nee Costabile) Zito; fond grandmother of Tammie, Dina (Dominic, Jr.), Christopher (Monica), Jaclyn and Jerry, Jr. (Julie); great-grandmother of Diona, Dominic III, Jonelle, Christopher, Anthony, Francesca, Nora and M.J.; dear sister of Carol Ann (Angelo) Galasso; the late Antoinette "Geraldine" (LeRoy) Leone and the late Arlene (the late Joseph) Jummati; fond aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Stephen Church in Des Plaines, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , would be appreciated. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -