Losurdo, Josephine M. (nee Zito) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Joseph DeFrancisco and the late Frank A. "Fuggles" Losurdo; loving mother of Michelle (Dominic) Pizzoferrato, Frank (Georgeann) Losurdo and the late Jerry (Cheryl) DeFrancisco; beloved daughter of the late Jerry and Lena (nee Costabile) Zito; fond grandmother of Tammie, Dina (Dominic, Jr.), Christopher (Monica), Jaclyn and Jerry, Jr. (Julie); great-grandmother of Diona, Dominic III, Jonelle, Christopher, Anthony, Francesca, Nora and M.J.; dear sister of Carol Ann (Angelo) Galasso; the late Antoinette "Geraldine" (LeRoy) Leone and the late Arlene (the late Joseph) Jummati; fond aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Stephen Church in Des Plaines, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , would be appreciated. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019