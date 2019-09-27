|
Labellarte, Josephine (nee Panarella) Age 88. Devoted wife of the late Nicholas; loving mother of Michael (Renee), Rick and the late Nick (Judy) Labellarte; cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Michelle; great-grandmother of T.J.; dear sister of the late Catherine (late Alex) Buti; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Monday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 27, 2019