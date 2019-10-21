|
Hewison, Josephine M. (nee Cauterucci) October 19, 2019, Age 99. Late of Homewood, Formerly of Roseland. Beloved wife of the late William C. Ores and the late Arthur Hewison; dear mother of Pamela (Richard) Campagnolo, William Ores, JoAnn (Terrence) Reitz, Patti (William) Shaw and Kathleen (Frank) Brisk; Cherished grandmother of Michelle Ores, Sean Ores, Ricco Campagnolo, Megan Ores, Nicole Campagnolo, Joshua Reitz, Sarah Vitek, Travis Shaw, Kristopher Shaw and Ann Shaw; great-grandmother of 14; loving sister of the late Emma (the late Wayne) Dewitt, the late Joseph Cauterucci and the late Valentino Cauterucci. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Wednesday, October 23th, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services Thursday, October 24th, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Memorials to Catholic Charities would be appreciated. www.tewsfuneralhome.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 21, 2019