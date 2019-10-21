Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Josephine Hewison
Reposing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Josephine Hewison


1920 - 2019
Josephine Hewison Obituary
Hewison, Josephine M. (nee Cauterucci) October 19, 2019, Age 99. Late of Homewood, Formerly of Roseland. Beloved wife of the late William C. Ores and the late Arthur Hewison; dear mother of Pamela (Richard) Campagnolo, William Ores, JoAnn (Terrence) Reitz, Patti (William) Shaw and Kathleen (Frank) Brisk; Cherished grandmother of Michelle Ores, Sean Ores, Ricco Campagnolo, Megan Ores, Nicole Campagnolo, Joshua Reitz, Sarah Vitek, Travis Shaw, Kristopher Shaw and Ann Shaw; great-grandmother of 14; loving sister of the late Emma (the late Wayne) Dewitt, the late Joseph Cauterucci and the late Valentino Cauterucci. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Wednesday, October 23th, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services Thursday, October 24th, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Memorials to Catholic Charities would be appreciated. www.tewsfuneralhome.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 21, 2019
