Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
8:45 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
Botello, Josephine (Herrera) (Vargas) Late of South Chicago, passed away March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank P. Botello for 64 years; loving mother of Betty Jean "BJ" (Thomas) Gerlich, late Frank V. (Lucia) Botello II, JoAnna (Don) Botello-Lynch and Jacqueline "Jacki" (André) Botello Baskett; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Casondra), Sabrina (Christopher), Elisa (Jose Leonéi), Jessica (Joseph), Frank III, André, Santiago, Lucia, Martín (Ivette), Christopher, Keenan, JuliAnna and Jacob; adored great-grandmother of many. Dearest sister of Susie Herrera Vargas Flores and several other siblings who preceded her in death; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a homemaker, a seamstress, a building proprietor and a member of Guadalupanas. Visitation Thursday 2-9 p.m. Funeral services Friday, March 15, 2019 8:45 a.m., prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Michael Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the in Josephine's name (http://act.alz.org/goto/Josie) would be appreciated. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
