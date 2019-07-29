Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
Josephine Fontana Obituary
Fontana, Josephine B. (nee Scelfo) Beloved wife the late Carmen Fontana; devoted mother of Pam (the late Merrill) Drake, the late Judy (Bill) Harris, and Betty (Charles) Armstrong; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette Scelfo; fond grandmother of Roni, Jimmy, Cari, Damien, Tina, Billy, Michael, Valerie and Daniel; great-grandmother of nine; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info call 773-889-1700 or visit www.salernofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 29, 2019
